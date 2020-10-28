      Weather Alert

Wet Nose Wednesday: Jed!

Oct 28, 2020 @ 12:22pm

Say hello to Jed! Jed is an eleven-year-old Cairn Terrier mix who weighs 30 lbs and came to the Kentucky Humane Society when a rural shelter ran out of room for him. Now he’s ready to spend his golden years with a loving family! Upon arriving at KHS, we discovered Jed has a 5/6 heart murmur and needed some teeth removed. We were told Jed has previously done well with cats and dogs, but he is uncomfortable around children and needs a home without little kiddos. Could you be the one for this senior sweetheart?

If you’re interested in scheduling an adoption appointment, head over to kyhumane.org/dogs. Jed is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on his shots.

Now all he needs is you!

