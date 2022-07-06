Wet Nose Wednesday – Jacks

Meet our incredible friend Jacks! Jacks is a one-year-old Collie mix who weighs 66 pounds and came to the Kentucky Humane Society when he was not getting along with the other pets in the home. Now this stunning gentleman is looking for a family who will spoil him as their one and only best friend! Jacks will immediately win you over with his tiny ears, soft as silk coat, and his affectionate personality. He loves to cuddle with his people, play with toys, and is a big fan of going on adventures like hiking! Jacks former family says he is house-trained, super loving, and would do great with an active family who wants a solo companion. If you’re looking to fill your home with love and loyalty, come meet Jacks today! Jacks is neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Visit Jacks today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.