Wet Nose Wednesday – Jackie Boy

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Jackie Boy!

This adorable Pit Bull Terrier mix is one year old and 53 pounds of pure love and devotion. Jack came to us when his owner could no longer care for him. With a face as sweet as his, though, we are paw-sitive that it won’t take long for someone to come fall in love with this handsome boy!

Jack has a lot of energy and would love a family that can take him on plenty of walks, hikes, and adventures. He adores playing outside and can run almost faster than the eye can see! After a long day of play, Jack will happily flop himself down and roll over for a good belly rub and some snuggles. Jack is also a pro at making friends and wouldn’t mind having another canine pal in his new home. He only requests that he gets to meet them first to be sure that they can be besties. If you think that Jackie Boy could be the missing piece to your family, come meet him at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive today! He is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. All he is missing is you!