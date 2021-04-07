Wet Nose Wednesday: Jack the Labrador Retriever/Pointer Mix
Today’s Wet Nose Wednesday star is Jack! Here is a little about him.
Meet the handsome Jack! This Labrador Retriever/Pointer mix is 100 pounds of pure love. Four-year-old Jack came to the Kentucky Humane Society when a new baby joined arrived, causing his family to lack the time needed to care for Jack. His previous family says, “When it comes to meeting new people, Jack is over the moon and it’s hard to contain his excitement!” Although he can be a loafer, Jack is pretty active and would love a place to romp around like the doofus he is. However, Jack does show some resource guarding around toys and treats, so any kiddos in his new home need to be at least 10 years of age to understand when and how to give him space. He can also be picky when making new canine friends. Any canines in the home would need to meet Jack first to see if they have good chemistry together. He seems uncomfortable with kitty friends so would do best in a home without cats. Other than these things, Jack is a normal pup and appears housetrained! He just needs a family willing to give him patience and lots of love.
Does he sound like the pup for you? Jack is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his shots. Go to kyhumane.org/dogs to schedule an adoption appointment!