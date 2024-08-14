Wet Nose Wednesday – Ivory

Say “hey” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Ivory!

Ivory is a gorgeous 1-year-old female Boxer mix who weighs 42 pounds. She came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her previous owner could no longer take care of her. But that’s okay, because Ivory is ready to start her new journey and find a loving forever home! Ivory is a super smart and energetic pup who loves to play and then settle in for a good snuggle session. She’s the perfect combination of a cuddle bug and an active companion. With her big brown eyes and most likely the best ears you’ve ever seen, you’ll fall in love with her at first sight!

This playful girl is looking for someone who is home a lot or has a good set up for leaving her, as she’s not a fan of the crate. She would do best with an active family or individual who can keep up with her energy and give her plenty of exercise and attention. Ivory is an affectionate, clever, and intelligent dog who will make the perfect constant companion. She’ll be your best friend and give you endless love and loyalty. Her happy and playful personality will bring joy to your life every day. Are you looking for a new friend who will always be by your side? Then Ivory is the one for you! Come meet her today at our Sam Swope Pet TLC – 241 Steedly Drive and see for yourself what a special dog she is. Give Ivory the loving home she deserves and make her a part of your family.