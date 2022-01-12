Wet Nose Wednesday: Hot Pocket

Make way for our #WetNoseWednesday star! Hot Pocket’s mission is to make your day bright. Is he succeeding? This two-year-old is 55 pounds of squishable love and pure goofball. He appears to be a Staffordshire Terrier/American Bully mix of some sort. Who cares! Whatever he is, he’s absolutely adorable! This sweet boy found himself at KHS when another shelter ran out of space for his handsome self. This guy is a HOOT, and we can’t stop laughing when he trots through on his chunky legs. Hot Pocket enjoyed meeting a new doggy friend at KHS. He wasn’t super exuberant with the other pup but was pretty content to chill. He does, however, prove to be too much snorting fixation for small animals like cats. His new home would need to be free of smaller pets so he doesn’t pester them. Hot Pocket can’t wait to see you! He is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his shots. Visit him at our East campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane today, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.