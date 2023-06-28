Wet Nose Wednesday: Gunner!

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Gunner! Gunner’s a 4-year-old Husky who has a heart full of adventure and a playful spirit. With his striking eyes and majestic coat, he turns heads everywhere he goes! Gunner is looking for a home with children 10 years or older who understand how to interact respectfully with dogs. He thrives in an environment that is mentally and physically stimulating, so an active family who enjoys outdoor activities would be perfect for him. Gunner LOVES to explore nature and would be thrilled to join you on hiking trips, long walks or even runs! Gunner is the huskiest husky you’ll ever meet – he is energetic, vocal and playful as can be.

He has participated in playgroups while at KHS, and seems to peacefully coexist alongside dogs of his size. We do ask that any potential siblings (canine and human) stop by for a meet-and-greet prior to adoption. Gunner is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped – all he’s missing is YOU! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to welcome this adventurous and affectionate Husky into your life!

Plus take advantage of the “Pet Independence Day” at KHS! Through July 4, pay just $17.76 for adult dogs – or pay no adoption fees for adult cats!