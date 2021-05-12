Wet Nose Wednesday – Griffin
Hey everyone! Griffin here. SO LIKE WHAT’S THE DEAL? I’ve been at the Kentucky Humane Society for a few weeks now and while I love all my new friends, I’m ready to shimmy my way out of here with a loving family. So why haven’t you come to meet me yet? Afraid I’ll completely melt your heart with my big soulful eyes? Well ya should be! For those who haven’t had the honor of meeting me, *cough* all of you people, I am an eight-month-old Coonhound mix with the most gorgeous red coloring. I even have little spots too! Like most Hound boys, I am an active goober who loves to play and run around outside. Sticks are my absolute FAVORITE! My dream home would be one with a big backyard where I can sniff endlessly! I may be almost 60 lbs but I’m still just a pup and learning my way through life. There is one thing you should know, I need a home without small animals- meaning tiny dogs or cats. Don’t get me wrong, I like them! In fact, I like them so much that I refuse to leave them alone and it apparently stresses them out. I don’t mean to, it’s just my nature. I would love to meet any big dogs I may be sharing a home with though! I bet we’d have a fantastic time together! SO, in summary, I would love a human who likes to go on walks and then cuddle on the couch together. Could you be the one I’ve been waiting for? If so, come meet me! I am neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Schedule an appointment today by visiting kyhumane.org/dogs!