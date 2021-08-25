Wet Nose Wednesday – Freckles

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Freckles!
Looking for a fine, friendly, freckled girl to join your life? Freckles is here to meet you! This seven-year-old Coonhound mix is looking for a home suited for an active Coonhound like herself. Freckles is back at the Kentucky Humane Society after ending up at an overcrowded shelter. We’re guessing this 50-pound gal is not a fan of being cooped up inside. Despite being seven years old, Freckles is still bursting with energy, independence, and love! Like any Coonhound, she would thrive with a large, fenced-in area to safely run and stretch her graceful legs, pivot her floppy ears, and follow her curious nose wherever it leads her. She would be unsuited for apartment or condo living. We strongly recommend that her new family research Coonhounds prior to making the commitment of adoption. You can also talk to one of our adoption counselors about what to expect with a Coonhound! Freckles has a history of getting along with dogs she has met but has not been around cats or children. Freckles is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her shots. Come meet her at the East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane!