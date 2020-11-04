Wet Nose Wednesday: Frankie The Pit
Give a warm welcome to Frankie! This peppy pooch came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Frankie appears to be an American Pit Bull Terrier mix and is always excited to explore and see new sights. She’s over a year old, weighs 50 pounds, and appears to be a very smart and energetic dog! She would enjoy lots of different activities and even training that can keep her stimulated and happy. She does chase squirrels on walks, so she would be best without felines in her new home. Frankie can be dog-selective so we ask that you bring your resident dog for a meet and greet. You are also welcome to bring your child for a meet and greet during your appointment too! Frankie is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on her shots.
