Wet Nose Wednesday: Erika

Say hello to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Erika!

Meet Miss Erica! This adorable two-year-old has some characteristics of the Shepherd group and a very unique coat. At about 55 pounds, this girl is the whole package! Erika came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her, and now she’s looking for her paw-fect person to spoil her rotten.

Since coming to KHS we have learned she’s the epitome of sweetness and energy, always ready to play and explore. Her intelligence shines through in her quick learning and problem-solving skills and we think Erika could learn a lot of new tricks in her home. Erika would thrive being an only pet, as other animals tend to stress her out and make her uncomfortable. She loves playing fetch, being with her people and especially adores belly rubs, her absolute favorite. An active family would be the perfect match for Erika’s energetic personality. Adopting Erika means gaining a loyal, intelligent, and loving family member who will fill your home with joy and laughter.

If Erika sounds like the perfect fit for you, come meet her at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive today! She is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all her vaccinations.