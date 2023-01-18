99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Elain

January 18, 2023 12:10PM EST
Share
Wet Nose Wednesday – Elain

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Elain!

This beautiful lady is a four-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who weighs about 43 pounds. Elain came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Since coming to KHS we have learned that Elain is one of the sweetest pups on the planet!. Elain loves people and will wiggle her whole body when meeting someone new. While we haven’t heard her bark, she does makes the cutest little grunt noises when she is happy and excited! When first arriving to KHS we learned that she has vaginal hyperplasia, and will need to go to a foster-to-adopt home while she continues treatment with us. If you would like to know more about vaginal hyperplasia an adoption counselor would be happy to tell you more! Come meet this sweetheart at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive today!

More about:
American Staffordshire Terrier mix
Elain
Kentucky Humane Society
wet nose wednesday

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Restaurant Owner Surprises Employees With Disney Trip
3

Mt. Washington Man Gets A Message In A Bottle Back After 37 Years
4

Jeremy Renner Airlifted To Hospital After Snowplow Runs Over His Leg
5

Hugh Jackman Escalates His "Feud" With Ryan Reynolds

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE