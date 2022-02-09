Wet Nose Wednesday – Dolly Parton

Who’s blonde, gorgeous and sweet as can be? Well, our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Dolly Parton of course! Dolly Parton is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who weighs 55 pounds and has piercing green eyes that will stop you in your tracks. This beautiful lady came to the Kentucky Humane Society in need of emergency medical intervention. She had a severe case of mastitis and her mammary gland ruptured. The rupture left a giant open wound in her stomach and broke through the abdominal wall, causing infection to seep into her body. The KHS vet team did surgery to fix her large wound and nursed her back to health with medication. Her pups have found homes and now it’s time for Dolly Parton to do the same. Dolly is a loving, affectionate, playful lady who knows no strangers. If you’re looking for a blonde bombshell to rule your heart, look no further! Dolly is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. See her today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.