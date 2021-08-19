      Weather Alert

Wet Nose Wednesday – Doc

Aug 19, 2021 @ 4:42am
Available for adoption at the Kentucky Humane Society East Campus

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Doc! Doc is a one-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix who weighs around 50 lbs and is looking for a family to love. Doc was found running around in the Kentucky Humane Society’s parking lot trying to play with the other shelter pups. He was held as a stray but unfortunately his family never did come for him. Now he’s looking for a new family to love! Doc is just the absolute sweetest dog on earth. He has bright shiny eyes and the disposition of an angel. He loves giving hugs, playing with his toys, laying his head in your lap and cuddling. If you’re looking for a dog who will melt your heart every time you look at him, you must come meet Doc! Doc is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Now all he needs is you! Come visit him at the East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, today or learn more at kyhumane.org/dogs.

