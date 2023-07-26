Wet Nose Wednesday – Diva

Introducing you to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Diva!

In Diva’s own words: “It’s my 88th day of shelter life and as much as I like my friends here, I think I’d like a furever home even more. I’m a two (and a half!) year old Border Collie mix who came to KHS when my owner could no longer care for me. I’ve learned a lot while at the shelter, including how to balance fruit on my head and answer emails! I’m hoping these extra-special skills will help me find the perfect family to join.

Now for some fun facts about me: I am a certified lapdog, President of the Clean Kennel Club, and I hold the (unofficial) title of World’s Cutest Smile! I was a little nervous when I first came to the shelter but now that I’ve warmed up and met new pals, I’ve come out of my shell. Now I greet my human friends with kisses and snuggles galore! I’ve been told that I’m a ladylike walking partner, and I love romping around and rolling in the grass. I’m basically paw-fect! Plus, my adoption fee is waived thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters event! If you’ve been looking for a new BFF, I’m your gal. And I promise I’m not a Diva! Stop by the KHS Main Campus to meet me today – I’m spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, so all I’m missing is you!”