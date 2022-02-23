Wet Nose Wednesday – Daisy

We’re going to let our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Daisy tell you a little about herself!
Hi there! My name is Daisy and I am a beautiful, two-year-old Australian Shepherd mix looking for a family of my own. Weighing in at 62 pounds, I am a big gal with a big personality! I was brought to the Kentucky Humane Society because my owners could no longer care for me. Now I’m ready for a true forever home! Couple things to know about me right off the bat, I prefer to be the only dog in the home as I am very selective when making doggy friends. I really love having all of the attention on me and am not into sharing my people with other dogs. Another thing you should know is that I need to live with children 10 years of age or older because those little ones scare the heck out of me. Men also scare me a bit! I guess I’m sort of a chicken that way. I tend to get timid and nervous around them and need slow, calm introductions to feel safe. In short, I need a patient home with a family that understands my needs and will work with me to help build my confidence and bring out the best in me! I promise I am worth it! For starters- I’m gorgeous. I know it, you know it, the mailman down the street knows it. It’s factual at this point. I am also very smart, playful and pride myself on being an extremely loyal friend. Could you be the family I’ve been waiting for? If so, please come meet me at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.