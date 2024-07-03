99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Cutie

July 3, 2024 12:14PM EDT
Share
Wet Nose Wednesday – Cutie
Cutie is available for adoption at the Kentucky Humane Society Main Campus!

Cutie is a 6-month-old Pittie puppy who is almost fully potty trained, and crate trained. He has a playful spirit and adores all kinds of toys, especially playing tug and running around. Cutie thrives on rough and tumble play with his canine friends and enjoys the taste of peanut butter and cuddling with his humans. Having lived with cats, Cutie can be a bit too interested in them, so he would do best in a home where his interactions with feline friends are supervised. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready for you to meet him at our Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus) – 241 Steedly Drive, today!

More about:
adoptable animals
Cutie
Kentucky Humane Society
wet nose wednesday

POPULAR POSTS

1

This 12-Year-Old From Long Island Is Going To College
2

Dad Saves His 2-Year-Old From Family Pool
3

Hiker Rescued After 10 Days Lost In California Wilderness
4

This Influencer Broke Into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium To Kick A Field Goal
5

Celine Dion Shares Heartbreaking Seizure In New Documentary

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE