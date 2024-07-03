Wet Nose Wednesday – Cutie

Cutie is a 6-month-old Pittie puppy who is almost fully potty trained, and crate trained. He has a playful spirit and adores all kinds of toys, especially playing tug and running around. Cutie thrives on rough and tumble play with his canine friends and enjoys the taste of peanut butter and cuddling with his humans. Having lived with cats, Cutie can be a bit too interested in them, so he would do best in a home where his interactions with feline friends are supervised. He is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready for you to meet him at our Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus) – 241 Steedly Drive, today!