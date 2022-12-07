Wet Nose Wednesday – Cruella

Meet Cruella, our Wet Nose Wednesday star! She is a super cute, six-month-old terrier mix. She came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner was no longer able to care for her. Cruella is still young, but so far has shown that she is a fabulous pup! She can be a bit nervous when first meeting new people, but warms up very quickly. She went to a foster home for a bit and they told us that she did well with their dogs and cats. Cruella loves toys (especially stuffed ones) and could play and do zoomies all day long! Her fosters also said that she is doing very well on potty training, crate training, and with a little more practice and patience she can be a master at both. If anyone is looking for a sweet, happy, energetic pup to brighten up their days then Cruella could be the one for them! She is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. You can come meet her at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at kyhumane.org!