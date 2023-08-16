Wet Nose Wednesday – Cornelius

Introducing our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Cornelius!

This sweet guy is a seven-year-old Cocker Spaniel, who came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. You might have noticed that Cornelius only has three legs, but that doesn’t slow this handsome pup down one bit! He is a tri-pawd super-star and still adores games like fetch, running around the yard and jumping up on the couch to enjoy some snuggle time with his people. If you are looking for a sweet, handsome amazing pup to bring you smiles and a lot of love, come meet Cornelius at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! He is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. All he needs is you!