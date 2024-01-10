99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday: Cole

January 10, 2024 11:35AM EST
Wet Nose Wednesday: Cole
Credit: Kentucky Humane Society

Say “hi” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Cole!

Hi friends! My name is Cole, and I am SO excited to meet you! To tell you about me, I am a one-year-old Retriever who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when my owner could no longer care for me. Now, I’m waiting for a fantastic family to come and fall in love with me!

My previous family said I have a lot of energy and love playing games like fetch, tug, and chase. I would love to go to a family that can match that energy and go on walks, hikes, and adventures with me. Then, at the end of the day, we can all snuggle together on the couch and wind down from our fun day! I like other dogs and would love to meet potential canine siblings before going home. Small humans also don’t freak me out as long as they can respect my personal space. C-a-t-s? Sorry, but those things are a big NO for me. I don’t trust them. If you’ve been searching for a happy, adorable, fun-loving pup to add to your family, I may be paw-fact for you! I am neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations. Come meet me at the Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus) today!

