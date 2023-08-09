Wet Nose Wednesday – Claudia

Say hello to Claudia! This stunning, cross-eyed adult Siberian Husky (or mix) is looking for a Husky-savvy person to be their new family! Claudia has lived with other dogs and plays well! Claudia has previously struggled with care surrounding her gorgeous double coat, so she would appreciate building a relationship with a groomer in her new home. Her easygoing personality has quickly won over the hearts of KHS staff and volunteers! Claudia is divine on a leash and may do well living with a dog-savvy cat with slow introductions. She is also spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her shots. All she’s missing is you! Stop in to the Main Campus at Kentucky Humane Society see her today or email [email protected] if you have questions.