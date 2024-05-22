99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Cinnamon

May 22, 2024 12:36PM EDT
Meet our #WetNoseWednesday star, Cinnamon!

Cattle Dog lovers, unite! Cinnamon is an adorable young puppy who acts and looks like our favorite herding breed. She needs someone with cattle dog experience. She is high energy and loves nothing more than chasing balls (or ankles…we don’t judge)! But despite her name, she’s more sweet than spicy! Cinnamon would be a great friend for someone who wants a playful, smart companion. She is also spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her shots.

Give me guidance so I can become a well-behaved social adult! Just like a human baby, I’ll need you to help make important decisions. Should I chew on shoes or toys? Potty outside or on the floor? I’ll be a challenge but, with patience and love, I’ll give you a lifetime of companionship!

