Wet Nose Wednesday – Butterball

Jan 19, 2022 @ 12:20pm

Hi, my name is Butterball and I am a cuddly Retriever/Great Pyrenees mix that was adopted from the Kentucky Humane Society last year but was returned because my owner could no longer care for me. I am a giant love bug and enjoy meeting all kinds of people. I like dogs okay but not in my home. I want to be the only dog! I don’t mind cats though and have done well with the cats in the adoptions office where I hang out here in the shelter. As for kiddos, I like older children best! Little ones sometimes startle me (I know, I know…I am just a big baby). I will need someone that will keep my ears healthy as they are prone to infections. I have also gained a lot of weight in the past few months and need my new family to commit to helping me lose the extra pounds. A house with fenced in yard is great but I will also need walks. I get a bit too excited when I see squirrels and cars and then pull on the leash. However, KHS has set me up with a super nice No-Pull harness and it even gets to come home with me! I am housebroken, know a few commands, neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

 

Come meet me at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.

