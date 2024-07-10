99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Bumblebee

July 10, 2024 12:00PM EDT
Wet Nose Wednesday – Bumblebee
Credit: KHS

Let’s introduce you to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Bumblebee!

Bumblebee is a 3-year-old Terrier Pitbull mix who weighs 63 pounds and came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another shelter. You can’t help but notice her gorgeous coat and beautiful brown eyes! This loveable girl is as sweet as honey and ready to find a family to love.

She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready for you to meet her at our Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus) – 241 Steedly Drive, today!

