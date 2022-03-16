Wet Nose Wednesday: Boingus

Say hello to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Boingus! Boingus is a four-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who weighs 70 pounds and is looking for his place to call home. Sweet Boingus was left tied to the door at the Kentucky Humane Society with a bag of food and no note so not much is known about this handsome guy yet.
He’s been a little shy since he arrived but he opens up quick with baby talk, treats and lots of patience. Once he is comfortable, he is a playful guy who loves booty scratches and squeaky toys! If you have any resident dogs at home, please bring them by to meet Boingus to see if they can be best buddies. Boingus is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Come say hello to him today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.