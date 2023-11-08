Wet Nose Wednesday – Bindie

Meet Bindie! This four-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix is a big, goofy sweetheart who weighs about 63 pounds. Bindie came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter and is now searching for her furever home! When Bindie first arrived, she needed some time to decompress so we sent her into a loving foster home where she was able to relax and we were able to learn more about her. Her foster parents told us that Bindie is a big time cuddler and loves snuggling up on a good couch or bed. You’ll find that this sweet girl has lots of energy to play but is also just fine hanging out and watching TV with her family. Bindie appears to be housetrained and is great in a home. She is also very smart and knows basic tricks like sit and shake and could probably learn much more if her new family works with her! Bindie loves going on walks and spending time outside with her humans. She is VERY excited by cats and would do best with no cats in her forever home. She has had a few meet and greets with other dogs and has shown she is uncomfortable with other canines in her space. Because of this, she needs to be the only pet in the home. Bindie would do best with older children and will need to meet the whole family before going home. If Bindie sounds like everything you’ve hoped for, come meet her at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! She is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on her vaccines.