Wet Nose Wednesday – Benny

Say “hi” to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Benny!

Benny is ready to be your BFF! This handsome Black Lab mix came to KHS when his owners could no longer care for him. We’ve since learned that he absolutely loves playing with other dogs and would probably enjoy having a dog sibling in his furever home! 🐾

Benny is super food motivated and loves to learn. With a little commitment, training him will be a breeze. Long walks? He’s down! Snuggling on the couch after a long day? Sounds even better. So long as you’re around, Benny will be a happy-go-lucky dude! 😍

Benny is approved to go home with children ages 5 and up. Benny is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. He’s just missing you! Meet him at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive.