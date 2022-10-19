Wet Nose Wednesday – Bella

Bella is a seven-year-old Hound mix who came to the Kentucky Humane Society when she wasn’t getting along with the other pets in the home. Now this gorgeous gal is looking for a family who will spoil her as their one and only! Bella is a super sweet, chunky lady who weighs 49 pounds but should weigh closer to the 40 pound mark. She would love a family who will play with her and take her for lots of long walks to help her shed the extra pounds! Bella loves belly rubs, treats, playing with toys and being told what a beautiful girl she is. Her former owners say she is crate trained, house-trained and a wonderful pal to have around! Bella has shown that she needs a home where she can be the only pet and she is nervous around young children and some new people. Because of this, Bella needs a home with kids 10 years and older and she would like to meet the whole family to make sure everyone is happy and comfortable. If you’re looking for a short and stout lady to love forever, you’ve found her! Come meet Bella today! Bella is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.