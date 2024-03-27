Wet Nose Wednesday – Bela

Meet Bela, a 5-year-old sweetheart with gorgeous amber eyes and a heart of gold! This beautiful German Shepherd mix came to us when her owner could no longer care for her, and now she’s hoping to land a place to call her very own. Bela loves playing outside, going for walks, and getting belly rubs. She lived happily with other dogs and kids in her past home, so she’d love to meet any potential furry or human siblings! With her gentle, loving spirit, Bela would make the perfect addition to an active family who will give her the love, attention and exercise she deserves. If you have room in your home and heart for this darling dog, come meet Bela at our Sam Swope Pet TLC, 241 Steedly Drive today! You can also learn more at www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs. Bela can’t wait to meet her new best friend (a.k.a. YOU!)