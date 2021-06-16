Wet Nose Wednesday – Beefaroni

Stop what you’re doing right now and pay attention to our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Beefaroni! He’s a 5 yr-old Labrador mix that came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Beef was hit by a car and hurt his leg. It doesn’t bother him and he still loves to run and play.
He’s an overall friendly guy who enjoys hanging out, going on walks and playing with friends. He has a lot of dog friends but prefers those about his size, those little ones are just too fragile. If you have a potential doggy sibling that is 40lbs or over Beef would love to meet them before going home! But his new home shouldn’t have any small animals, like cats, due to his desire to chase them. Beef still hasn’t met a lot of those little people humans call “children” but thinks he might like to play with them. Beef is neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Meet Beefaroni at the East Campus today!