Wet Nose Wednesday: Bart

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Bartholomew aka Bart!

Bartholemew is looking for a home for keeps – could you be his perfect match? Bart Man is a 4-year-old Terrier mix with tons of love to give. This gentle giant was abandoned outside of the Kentucky Humane Society, and since his arrival has come a long way. Now that he’s no longer nervous, Bart has blossomed into a doting, attentive, motivated pup. He’s learned tons of new tricks while in his foster home, and has yet to meet a stranger. Bartholomew LOVES to play with other dogs, but would do best in a home without feline friends. As cute as they are, Bart isn’t a fan. You may be wondering… what are Bart’s favorite things? Well, he loves food, cozy blankets and beds, snuggles and most of all, booty scratches! Plus, Bart is crate trained, potty trained, and a perfect gentleman when left alone. He is also neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, so he’s basically pawfect. What are you waiting for?? Visit kyhumane.org/dog-app and fill out an application to meet Bartholomew today! Once your application has been reviewed, our foster team will follow up and provide you with more information.