Wet Nose Wednesday – Bambi

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday Star, Bambi!

Bambi is a beautiful red and white pup with magical spots! Bambi is a one-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix who weighs 61 pounds and came to the Kentucky Humane Society after someone threw her over our fence and abandoned her in one of our play yards. Because of the circumstances in which she was abandoned, we don’t know about Bambi’s background, but we do know that she’s been a delight at KHS. At first she was a bit shy and scared at the shelter. After spending the night in a strange yard by herself, we can totally understand why! She has since settled into shelter life and made many friends with our staff and volunteers. Bambi is very sweet and affectionate and loves meeting new human friends. We have introduced her to other dogs for “pack walks” at the shelter and she’s done just fine walking side by side with other dogs. While she was very tolerant of the other pups, she didn’t show any interest in playing or interacting with them. Because of this, Bambi would like to meet any potential dog siblings before going home. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate friend with show-stopping freckles- you must meet Bambi! Bambi is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Now all she needs is you! Visit Bambi at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.