Wet Nose Wednesday – Bailey

Say hello to the big, beautiful, brilliant Bailey! This teenaged pup is over 70 pounds of friendliness and adventure. He can’t wait to be your buddy! This dog is likely a mixture of breeds but is very tall and active. Hikes are his favorite hobby! Bailey has previously lived with cats, dogs, and older children. He just requests that any resident kiddos be over ten years of age. He would also want to meet any resident dogs prior to adoption but promises plenty of playtime in return! His ideal home would include outlet(s) for his energy, a private place to eat, and a snuggly bed for naps. Bailey is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his shots. He also appears housetrained and crate-trained. Meet him at the Kentucky Humane Society Main Campus at 241 Steedly Dr.