Wet Nose Wednesday – Babushka

Say Hi to this week’s Wet Nose Wednesday star, Babushka!

Babushka is a three-year-old pitty who is equal parts social and chill! 90-pound Babushka came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her owner became injured and was no longer able to care for a pet. We can tell Babushka was very loved in her previous home. She’s no stranger to treats, new friends, or toys! In her previous home, Babushka lived with dogs and children (of unknown ages). Despite her size, she doesn’t seem so much as a WWE WrestleMania dog player, but more of a peaceful buddy. Her previous owner also relays she is housetrained and was able to be left in the house alone without issue. Babushka is spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her shots. If you’re missing a life-sized teddy bear to fill your life with love, come visit Babushka!