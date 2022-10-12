Wet Nose Wednesday – Aurora

Say “Hello” to Aurora!

Our #WetNoseWenesday star is Aurora! This gorgeous one-year-old American Pit Bull is looking for a loving home. She weighs about 60 pounds and came to the Kentucky Humane Society when a rural shelter ran out of space. Aurora is a sweet girl who has quite a bit of energy, so she is requesting that her new family can take her on plenty of walks and give her plenty of exercise. She is also a big fan of all types of toys and could play with you all day long! Aurora has met another dog her size and loved playing bouncy tag games! Because she does not realize that she is a larger dog, we would like smaller playmates, to meet her before going home so we can be sure they can get off on the right paw. Aurora has met some cats through a barrier and did well. She hasn’t met many kids because she just barrels through them on her way to snuggle in an adult’s lap. Any kiddos in her new home should be sturdy because their balance will be tested on a daily basis! If you are looking for a sweet, energetic pup that would love you forever then come meet Aurora at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today or learn more at https://www.kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs/. Aurora is spayed, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on her shots.