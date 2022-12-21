Wet Nose Wednesday – Audrie

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Audrie!

Audrie is a six-year-old, 47 pound shepherd mix looking for her furever home. Could that be you? To tell you a little about her, Audrie loves sunbathing and snuggling into fleece blankets in the winter time. She’s an active dog, and a quick learner. She would like to keep learning with her new owner after adoption to become the best dog she can be. Audrie does have the tendency to zoom around the house, so a home with children 5 and older would be best. Audrie’s previous owner said she was potty trained, affectionate with my family, and does okay when left alone. Audrie can find cats way too fun to chase so a kitty-free home would be best. The staff here tells her she has the “softet fur ever” and the “cutest little earsies”. Audrie is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Come meet this cutie at our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive today, or learn more at kyhumane.org/adopt/dogs/.