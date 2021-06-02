Wet Nose Wednesday: Archie!

Say hello to our #WetNoseWednesday star, Archie! This goofy, sweet boy is about a year and a half old and appears to be a Terrier mix. He weighs about 50 pounds which he will tell you is NOT too big to sit on your lap.
This guy REALLY loves his food and toys and would prefer not to share with people and other dogs. He is young and energetic so he will need someone committed to giving him exercise every day. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and micro-chipped.
Could you be the perfect match for Archie? Visit kyhumane.org/dogs to schedule an appointment to meet him at the East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane.