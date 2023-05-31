Wet Nose Wednesday – Apollo

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Apollo!

Introducing the one and only Apollo! This dog is ready to be the center of your universe and is a constant ray of sunshine! Apollo came to the Kentucky Humane Society after not getting along with the smaller dog in the other home. Being seven years old, this Hound gentleman knows who he likes and who he doesn’t. He’s made some doggy friends at KHS, so we’d just need any potential canine siblings to meet him before adoption. Apollo has lived with children of unknown ages and even cats in his previous home! His former family relays that Apollo is housetrained and has never met a stranger. One thing that does set Apollo apart from other dogs is he has hypothyroidism, which is managed with affordable daily medicine. He doesn’t know any better and thinks it’s just another treat! If you’re looking for a silly friend to make your world complete, come visit this guy! Apollo is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his shots.