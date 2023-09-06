Wet Nose Wednesday – Apollo

Say “hi” to our #WetNoseWednesday star, Apollo!

This handsome fella is two years old and on the hunt for a family to love! Apollo came to the Kentucky Humane Society when his owner could no longer care for him. While he is sad to leave his old life behind, Apollo still has a whole lotta love to give to his new family! At 80 pounds, we would consider Apollo to be a big goofy giant. He doesn’t really understand how big he is and is often trying to get on your lap or may accidently knock something over. He is always making us laugh with his silly antics, and makes our hearts melt when he looks up at us with his sweet brown eyes!

Apollo has a lot of energy and would love a home where his new people can take him on plenty of walks, hikes, adventures or love to play with him in the yard! Apollo seems to do well playing with other dogs, and would love to meet any potential dog siblings before going to his new home. He has also lived with cats before and doesn’t seem to mind them either. If you are looking for a sweet, goofy, playful guy to take on adventures and be your best friend, come meet Apollo at our Main Campus today! He is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. All he needs is you!