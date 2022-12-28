Wet Nose Wednesday – Anakin

Meet Anakin, this week’s Wet Nose Wednesday star!

This handsome brindle boy is Anakin! At 2 years old Anakin is past that pesky puppy stage but still has that young man’s spirit. Anakin came to the Kentucky Humane Society when his owner could no longer care for him. When Anakin arrived at KHS, he tested positive for heartworms. Heartworms are not contagious to other animals and are contracted when an animal is bitten by a mosquito carrying the disease.

Don’t worry, heartworms are treatable and KHS will continue to provide our beautiful boy with treatment until he tests negative for those pesky worms. In the meantime, he will just need to be on restricted exercise in his new home until he is free of heartworms. Anakin has spent time with other dogs while at the shelter and has done well with everyone we’ve introduced him too. His prior family says he tends to do better with female dogs.

Anakin has lived successfully with children in his previous home and would love to meet any canine or human siblings. He’s also reported to be potty-trained and good when left alone. He’s basically the perfect boy! Anakin has told us he doesn’t care for cats and should go to a feline-free home. Anakin is neutered, micro-chipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Stop down to our Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, to meet Anakin today or learn more HERE.