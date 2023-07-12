Wet Nose Wednesday – Amber

Hello! I’m Amber! I’m sweet as can be, and cute as a button. I’m about twelve years old, but I don’t feel a day over three! I came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another shelter, and I’m more than ready to find my way home. If you’ve been searching for a happy pup that has a deep love for people, then I’m your girl! Snuggles are my favorite, followed VERY closely by toys. Did I mention how smart I am? I know sit, lay down, paw, I’ve almost mastered roll over and I know how to dance! What can I say? I’m just the perfect pup in every way! If you have been searching for an adorable, sweet, smart, loving dog that will be your best friend, come meet me at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! I am spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. All I’m missing is you!