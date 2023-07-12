99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Wet Nose Wednesday – Amber

July 12, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Share
Wet Nose Wednesday – Amber
Wet Nose Wednesday featured adoptable animal, Amber.

Hello! I’m Amber! I’m sweet as can be, and cute as a button. I’m about twelve years old, but I don’t feel a day over three! I came to the Kentucky Humane Society from another shelter, and I’m more than ready to find my way home. If you’ve been searching for a happy pup that has a deep love for people, then I’m your girl! Snuggles are my favorite, followed VERY closely by toys. Did I mention how smart I am? I know sit, lay down, paw, I’ve almost mastered roll over and I know how to dance! What can I say? I’m just the perfect pup in every way! If you have been searching for an adorable, sweet, smart, loving dog that will be your best friend, come meet me at the Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, today! I am spayed, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. All I’m missing is you!

 

More about:
adoptable animals
Amber
Kentucky Humane Society
wet nose wednesday

POPULAR POSTS

1

U of L Football Perfectly Recreates This Iconic Movie Scene
2

Fitz Passes Away at Louisville Zoo
3

Louisville Swiftie Turns Into Meme
4

DoorDash Fires Delivery Guy Who Tip Shamed A Customer
5

Driving Lesson In Indiana Goes Sideways...Literally

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE