      Weather Alert

Wet Nose Wednesday: Addy the American Pit Bull Terrier

Jan 13, 2021 @ 12:18pm

Say hello to our Wet Nose Wednesday star this week, the beautiful Addy! This five-year-old sweetheart came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Addy appears to be an American Pit Bull Terrier mix, but she honestly looks like a miniature hippo! She has been an absolute doll to her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. Because of this, she will need to meet any residents, including children. For being nearly 60 pounds, she is a bit of a wallflower! She is a typical dog once she has warmed up. She appears mostly housetrained and has a very mature and level-headed personality. Addy is also spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her shots. Head over to kyhumane.org/dogs to schedule an adoption appointment!

TAGS
Addy pit bull terrier wet nose wednesday
POPULAR POSTS
Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos Are Coming
Meet The Cutest Business Owners Giving Back To Their Community
KFC Rolls Out New "Best Ever" Chicken Sandwich
HelloFresh Food Delivery Adding Dunkaroos And Lucky Charms Cookie Dough To Packages
You Laugh You Lose: Frostitute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE