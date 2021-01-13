Wet Nose Wednesday: Addy the American Pit Bull Terrier
Say hello to our Wet Nose Wednesday star this week, the beautiful Addy! This five-year-old sweetheart came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Addy appears to be an American Pit Bull Terrier mix, but she honestly looks like a miniature hippo! She has been an absolute doll to her people. She is a little timid at first but warms up quickly. Because of this, she will need to meet any residents, including children. For being nearly 60 pounds, she is a bit of a wallflower! She is a typical dog once she has warmed up. She appears mostly housetrained and has a very mature and level-headed personality. Addy is also spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on her shots. Head over to kyhumane.org/dogs to schedule an adoption appointment!