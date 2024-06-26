Wet Nose Wednesday – Ace

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Ace!

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… No, it’s ACE! This dashing five-year-old Great Pyrenees came to KHS from another shelter. Please don’t laugh at his haircut – we can explain! Ace was covered in burrs and matts when he arrived at his previous shelter, and required a full-body shave in order to make him comfortable again. While he kind of resembles a bobblehead at the moment, we’re paw-sitive his majestic Pyrenees looks will return in no-time!

Ace is just as goofy as he is handsome, and loves nothing more than spending time with his trusted humans. He’s a gentle giant who leans into pets, and his gorgeous amber eyes have heart-melting qualities! Ace has also made friends with other dogs while at KHS, and may enjoy a canine sibling in his new home, so long as they come in for a meet-and-greet prior to adoption. Stop in and soak up Ace’s love and affection today. He is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, so all he’s missing is you!