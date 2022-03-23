      Weather Alert

‘West Side Story’ Star Not Invited To Oscars…Now Asked To Present

Mar 23, 2022 @ 8:26am

Rachel Zegler stirred up a social media firestorm over not getting invited to the Oscars.  If her name doesn’t ring a bell, she starred in Best Picture nominee West Side Story.  Her fans said they couldn’t wait to see her at the Oscars and that’s when she shared her disappointment that she didn’t get an invitation.  “I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago,” she wrote. “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate with our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m disappointed, too. But that’s okay.” She even won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her role as Maria so the fact she was snubbed by the Oscars was surprising.

After all the backlash, the Oscars asked her to present. She is currently shooting Disney’s live-action Snow White remake in London, but efforts are being made to restructure the production schedule so Zegler can attend the Sunday ceremony.

