Wesley Snipes Now Holds Two Guinness World Records

August 5, 2024 9:50AM EDT
WARNING…SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”.

That said, Wesley Snipes has that movie to thank for giving him two Guinness World Records. His surprise cameo (sorry…see spoiler alert above!!) marked the return of his character, Blade, at 25 years and 340 days. That’s the record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character, surpassing Hugh Jackman. Snipes also set a record for the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films, returning 19 years and 231 days after his last portrayal in 2004.

