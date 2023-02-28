We’re Spouting Off With Rita Ora!

rita ora - spout podcast

In the latest episode of the Spout Podcast, we are joined by Rita Ora! Host Joshua ‘Bru’ Brubaker goes in-depth with Rita discovering how she went from being a refugee in Kosovo to a thriving career in the entertainment industry.

Rita explains how her choir instructor influenced her early interest in music and why she enjoys playing mixologist at her cocktail parties. We get a look inside her private life as well, learning about her favorite places to travel and her renowned spouse. Rita shares her thoughts on London’s fashion week and life in the city. She reveals not just who from Hollywood appears in her newest video, but also what we can expect to hear on her future album.

But it’s not all glamour and glamor; Rita also talks about the significance of her work with UNCEF, her go-to hangover cures, and how life changes once you hit your 30s.