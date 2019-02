The Masked Singer ended last night revealing the last stars…it was down to the Monster, Bee and Peacock.

The Bee was third place, followed by the Peacock and then the Monster was last to be revealed. I was right about 2 out of 3 of them…totally surprised at who the Monster was!

Did the clues help??

BEE REVEALED HERE

PEACOCK REVEALED HERE

MONSTER REVEALED HERE