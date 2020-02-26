We’re Probably Going To Hear About Katy Perry’s Wedding AFTER It Happens
Katy Perry is “so happy that people are excited” for her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom, but that doesn’t mean she’s telling you anything about it.
The only detail she gave in a recent interview was that the ceremony will be “very intimate,” but anyone who claims to know more than that has no idea what they’re talking about.
“There’s a lot of details but I haven’t shared them,” Katy said. “I don’t know if you really need to share them with the public. There’s always some silly rumor of a date change. It’s like, ‘Please, b***h, I’ve had my date secured since February 19 and I got engaged February 14 of last year!'”
“Don’t worry about it: It’s all good and when it happens you’ll know!” she added.
She did mention on Jimmy Kimmel Live that fellow ‘American Idol’ judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are not on the guestlist LOL!
MORE HERE