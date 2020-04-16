We’re Jealous Of This Epic Staircase Wine Cellar
Have you ever looked at your stairs and thought there was just something missing from them, but you couldn’t quite work out what it was? Well, we have the answer for you. It’s a wine cellar. Yes, really.
Australian builder, Murray Berrill, constructed a 156-bottle wine cellar for one family neatly tucked away like drawers inside their stairs. It’s genius. It took him a week to build and he showed it off on Facebook.
His post went viral, with hundreds of people liking and sharing it.
Hundreds also took the time to comment and share their thoughts on the wine cellar.
He told MailOnline that the cellar is well insulated and has a thermometer installed to measure temperature.
He added: “I hate dead space when renovating a house, as you’re essentially paying for nothing. So we thought of putting the wine in drawers in the staircase rather than behind it.
“The drawers are a wide width and are very strong – we spent around $500 (£250) at Bunnings just on the heavy duty drawer slides alone.
“We had to work out how all the bottles were going to fit and make sure the entire design was strong enough.”
