Wendy’s Is Giving You FREE Cheeseburgers #Blessed

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th…Wendy’s is giving away FREE Cheeseburgers!!

From now until Sept. 30, Wendy’s is offering a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when you purchase another item through their mobile app. But wait…there’s MORE. What makes this deal extra unique is it it isn’t a one-time thing: It can be redeemed once per day.

“Unlike traditional offers that expire after one use, this offer will refresh daily, giving consumers a daily dose of fresh, never frozen beef,” the press release says.

To use the Wendy’s mobile app, download it on the Apple app store or get it on Google Play.

BTW…we would recommend taking your time if you are going to do like this YouTuber… who ate EVERYTHING on the menu.

#FeelsGood

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Live at Wendy’s – Bardstown Watch Plane Fly Through Eye Of Hurricane Florence Howell Dawdy Is Back With A Tribute To Louisville…But Not You, St. Matthews LOL Memorial Set For Trinity Student Davey Albright National Day Of Service And Remembrance Day Watch This 6 Year-Old Explain Plot Of ‘Lion King’
Comments