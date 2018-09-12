Wendy’s Is Giving You FREE Cheeseburgers #Blessed

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th…Wendy’s is giving away FREE Cheeseburgers!!

We're passionate about serving you fresh, never frozen beef. To prove it, we're giving you a free Dave's Single with purchase every single day for the rest of September on our app. Download now for that free good good — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 8, 2018

From now until Sept. 30, Wendy’s is offering a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when you purchase another item through their mobile app. But wait…there’s MORE. What makes this deal extra unique is it it isn’t a one-time thing: It can be redeemed once per day.

“Unlike traditional offers that expire after one use, this offer will refresh daily, giving consumers a daily dose of fresh, never frozen beef,” the press release says.

To use the Wendy’s mobile app, download it on the Apple app store or get it on Google Play.

BTW…we would recommend taking your time if you are going to do like this YouTuber… who ate EVERYTHING on the menu.

